The Carver Scott Humane Society is hosting a Run, Walk, Wag 5K from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Veterans Park in Chaska.
The event for seasoned runners, leisurely walkers and leashed dogs benefits the rescue, care and rehoming of CSHS' animals. The organization anticipates the run to be its largest fundraising event of the year, according a press release.
Community members can take advantage of the pet and local business fair also featured at the event, as well as adoptable animals hoping to find their forever homes.
Some of the most well-known CSHS dogs will be there — huskies Dibs and Suzanne, now Emmy and Liza, and shih tzu Mattie. The dogs were featured on local news stations after being found abandoned on the same day in Chaska in two separate incidents.
"Barely recognizable as the same dogs that were featured on the news, we are excited to reintroduce them to the community at Run, Walk, Wag!," the press release states.
For more information and to register as a runner or walker, please visit: carverscotths.org/run-walk-wag-5k. Earlybird registration is $30 until Sept. 1, at which time registration will increase to $35.