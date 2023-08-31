The Carver Scott Humane Society is hosting a Run, Walk, Wag 5K from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Veterans Park in Chaska.

The event for seasoned runners, leisurely walkers and leashed dogs benefits the rescue, care and rehoming of CSHS' animals. The organization anticipates the run to be its largest fundraising event of the year, according a press release.

