The Carver County Community Development Agency Board seeks a member from District 5. This includes residents of the cities of Carver, Cologne, Hamburg, New Germany and Norwood Young America, as well as the Townships of Benton, Camden. Dahlgren, Hancock, Laketown (Precinct 1), San Francisco and Young America.
The CDA establishes county housing and community development policy and administers related programs. More information at www.carvercda.org.
Appointment is for a five-year term, starting immediately. Meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at 5 p.m. in Chaska, Carver County CDA Offices.
Applications are available at www.co.carver.mn.us/government/advisory-committees or by calling 952-361-1503.