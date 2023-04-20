Arboretum

Arbor Day at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is on April 28.

 Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Celebrate Arbor Day at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum April 28 with a packed schedule of activities.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., experience a series of tree festivities. Visitors can take part in "tree mobs," in which visitors are encouraged to stop by various locations for question and answer sessions with experts.

