From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., experience a series of tree festivities. Visitors can take part in "tree mobs," in which visitors are encouraged to stop by various locations for question and answer sessions with experts.
10 a.m. — Shade Tree Exhibit, Daniel Gjertson
11 a.m. — Pine Collection, Pete Moe
Noon — Apple Demonstration Orchard at Farm at the Arb, Annie Klodd
1 p.m. — Crabapple Collection, Alan Branhagen
2 p.m. — Oak & Nut Collection, Brandon Miller
3-6 p.m. — Bur Oak at Learning Center, Education Team
Other activities include Tree Bingo, Tree StoryTime by the Andersen Horticultural Library and free oak tree saplings (while supplies last).
Arbor Day activities, except Forest Bathing and Rare Book Tours, are included with general daily admission.