Crown of Glory Lutheran Church hosts a "Celebration of Peace" during church services at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
"Everyone is invited to this celebration filled with music and the gospel message of spreading peace in our community," states a press release.
Part of the service at Crown of Glory will be held around its peace pole, which displays the prayer "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in eight languages and designates the church as a peace pole site. It is one of thousands of such sites in 180 countries around the world, according to a press release.
"These sites serve as constant reminders for us to visualize and pray for peace and inspire us to act in ways that lead to peace for all people. The peace pole at Crown of Glory was installed last September and is the first thing that greets people who enter our doors," the release stated.
The theme at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church for the month of September is "Celebrating Peace." The Crown of Glory church council asked the Chaska City Chaska to adopt a proclamation designating Sept. 21 as the International Day of Peace in Chaska. The council will consider the proclamation at its Sept. 16 meeting, according the release.
Crown of Glory is located at 1141 Cardinal St., Chaska.