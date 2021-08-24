Chaska Fire Station
Buy Now

Chaska Fire Station, at 285 Engler Boulevard.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

Chaska Fire Explorer Post 300 is recruiting new members. The group, ages 14-21, trains and participates in all aspects of the fire fighting industry.

The group meets Monday evenings. The Explorers have the option to attend training with the fire department, according to a press release.

The Explorers are expected to perform at the same skill level as a regular firefighter, through working with their peers under the supervision of a firefighter.

For more information, contact advisor Nate Peterson at 952-292-2669.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events