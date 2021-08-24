Chaska Fire Explorer Post 300 is recruiting new members. The group, ages 14-21, trains and participates in all aspects of the fire fighting industry.
The group meets Monday evenings. The Explorers have the option to attend training with the fire department, according to a press release.
The Explorers are expected to perform at the same skill level as a regular firefighter, through working with their peers under the supervision of a firefighter.
For more information, contact advisor Nate Peterson at 952-292-2669.