Chaska History Center

Chaska History Center, home of the Chaska Historical Society, at 112 Fourth St. W.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The Chaska Historical Society will be hosting a free, family friendly, Old Time Medicine Show Reenactment at 1 p.m. at the Chaska History Center on Sept. 15 and Sept. 23.

The show will features Susan Hynes as Violet McNeal, a St. Paul medicine show entrepreneur from the early 1900s. 

