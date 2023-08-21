The Chaska Historical Society will be hosting a free, family friendly, Old Time Medicine Show Reenactment at 1 p.m. at the Chaska History Center on Sept. 15 and Sept. 23.
The show will features Susan Hynes as Violet McNeal, a St. Paul medicine show entrepreneur from the early 1900s.
For more historical fall fun, the historical society will also be offering its annual Chaska Ghost Tours on Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. The walking tour costs $15 a person.
The family friendly, walking tours will feature homes and businesses around Downtown Chaska. Tours take place regardless of the weather.
In addition to attending these fall events, those interested in Chaska history can stop by the history center to explore the "Will you live to be 100? A Retrospective on Health and Wellness in Chaska" exhibit.