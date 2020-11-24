Chaska native Miriam Wade, now of Kansas City, has released her debut novel, titled "Rise of Knight and Sword" with Zenith Publishing.
"Rise of Knight and Sword" is the first novel in the "One Sword Saga" series, according to a press release.
"It is a young adult fantasy novel that puts a twist on the classic elements of Arthurian legend," the release stated. "The novel takes the origin of King Arthur and sets it in a steampunk-flavored urban fantasy universe where dinosaurs roam freely.
More info at oneswordsaga.com.