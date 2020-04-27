The city of Chaska has added a day to Spring Cleanup Day to encourage social-distancing practices, according to a press release.
Chaska residents can drop off yard waste material at Athletic Park noon-5 p.m. Friday, May 1; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
Chaska Spring Cleanup Day provides residents an opportunity to clean up their yard and dispose of yard waste for free at Athletic Park (725 W. First Street).
Residents are asked to follow these guidelines:
- Disposal of yard waste includes leaves, grass, brush and garden waste.
- Only paper bags or unbagged yard waste/brush material will be accepted.
- No compostable bags.
- Brush size is limited to 3 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.
- No dumping is allowed at McKnight Park
More info at www.chaskamn.com.