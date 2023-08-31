Elly Snow, Times Square Photo

Elly Snow on her graduation day from Chaska High School in June 2023.

 Courtesy photo/National Down Syndrome Society

Chaska resident Elly Snow, a recent Chaska High School graduate, will appear in a National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation in New York on Sept. 9.

The presentation will run from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Five hundred photos of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states will be featured in a one-hour video.

