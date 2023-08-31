Chaska resident Elly Snow, a recent Chaska High School graduate, will appear in a National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation in New York on Sept. 9.
The presentation will run from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Five hundred photos of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states will be featured in a one-hour video.
"These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way," states a press release from the NDSS.
Snow's photo was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will be shown on two jumbotron screens, located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square.