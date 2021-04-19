The Chaska Rotary is sponsoring a community shredding event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the Chaska High School's east parking lot, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.
On-site shredding and recycling services will be managed by PROShred Security, according to a Rotary press release.
The tax-deductible donation requested per registrant is $20. This is a drive-thru, contactless event. One household per vehicle. All participants must wear a mask when in contact with event attendants.
Registration is required. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/chaska-community-shredding-event-saturday-may-1st-registration-146997662967.
Upon arrival, enter the east lot at Chaska High School as directed. An attendant will take the documents and place them into the shredding truck, allowing the ability to witness the entire shredding process.
For Chaska and surrounding community residents, the shredding event is a safe way to dispose of private information and protect your identity, according to the press release.
The Chaska Rotary will be giving back proceeds directly to the community.
What's accepted:
- Confidential documents (examples: bank statements, invoices, medical records, pay-stubs, any documents with social security/private information).
- The average volume per participant is a bankers-size box or full paper grocery bag.
- Staples attached to documents are OK.
What's not accepted:
- Non-confidential paper (examples: glossy magazines, books, newspapers, credit card or ID cards).
- Workplace documents.
- All paper clips, large clips, and binders must be removed.