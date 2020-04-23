Chaska VFW Post 1791 has elected its officers for the 2020-21 year.
The following members have been elected by consent to hold office for this coming year.
- Commander: Rich Daniels
- Senior vice commander: Thomas Motacek
- Junior vice commander: Robert Pierson
- Chaplain: Maria Maldonaldo
- Quartermaster: Dan Jordan
- 3 year trustee: James Olsen
- 2 year trustee: Harry Niemela
- 1 year trustee: Mick Ayers
- 3 year club committee: Roger Walley
- 2 year club committee: Robert Pierson
- 1 year club committee: Jim Worm
The following members have been appointed to following positions:
- Adjutant: Chuck Gilles
- Gambling manager: John Kohrs
- Judge advocate: Dale Hoogeveen
- Officer of the Day: Dave Holland
- Service officer: Steve NaSalle
- Surgeon: Dick Borst
- Poppy Chair: Mike Peterson
- Safety officer: Dan Jordan
- Honor Guard commanders: Rich Daniels, Jim Meuffels
The following members have been designated as 2nd District and State delegates:
- Rich Daniels, John Kohrs, Dan Jordan, Stacey Pitts, Jeremy Evans, Maria Maldonaldo, Tom Motacek, Roger Walley, Robert Pierson, Mike Peterson, James Olsen.
Rich Daniels, Dan Jordan and Dale Hoogeveen are delegates to the National Convention.
"Congratulations to all," states a press release from Commander Rich Daniels.
"Our gratitude and thanks to those who have served this past year, including those that have chosen not to continue in those positions or terms have expired. Senior vice commander: Stacey Pitts; Junior vice commander: Dave Holland; Chaplain: Lee Pillatzki; Club Committee: Dale Hoogeveen and Theresa Hill; Trustee: Dale Hoogeveen; Service officer: Dan Tengwell; Surgeon: Theresa Hill."