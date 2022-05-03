Christmas in May Chaska is looking for volunteers on Saturday, May 7.
Christmas in May Chaska is a local nonprofit organization that helps Chaska homeowners who cannot physically or financially make repairs to their home or yard.
Volunteers typically work on outdoor home improvement and landscaping projects, according to a news release.
Volunteers can register ahead of time at christmasinmaychaska.org or meet at the Guardian Angels gymnasium at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
The entrance to the gym is on the corner of First and Cedar streets in downtown Chaska.
This year the local nonprofit will be helping four homeowners in Chaska.