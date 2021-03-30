Shade trees will be available to Chaska residents this spring at wholesale prices.
The program, sponsored by the city, is designed to both replace lost trees and add to the city’s tree population. The trees are 2-2.5 inches in diameter, and are balled and bagged. They include ornamental, spruce/pine and shade trees. There are limited quantities on some varieties, sold first-come, first served.
Prices range from $114 to $319. No trees are under warranty since they are at wholesale prices.
Orders can be placed during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through April 9, at Chaska City Hall, or by calling 952-448-9200.
Chaska Public Works will deliver the trees to homeowners, curbside, for a delivery charge of $3.
This offer will be available only in the spring. No fall tree program will be offered.
Contact Selmer Olson, 952-227-7726, solson@chaskamn.com; or Brian Jung, 952-227-7713, bjung@chaskamn.com at Chaska Public Works with questions.