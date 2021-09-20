Colton Juell, Chaska High School class of 2017, has graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s of science degree in chemistry and a minor in aerospace studies.
Along with graduating, on May 13, 2021 he commissioned into the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant after completing the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.
This fall, Juell will be attending medical school at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences (USUHS) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as he continues on his path to become an Air Force physician.