The Community Foundation for Carver County will be holding its inaugural Celebration of Philanthropy dinner on Sept. 20 at the Island View Golf Club in Waconia from 5:30-8 p.m.
Community members and key businesses who have ties to our community are invited to attend.
The event will feature and celebrate individuals and organizations. Gary and Sandy Cooper of Chaska, Roger Storms of Cologne and WM Mueller & Sons of Hamburg will be awarded for their philanthropic efforts.
"I am honored to sponsor the CFCC Inaugural Celebration Dinner and excited about the philanthropic momentum in Carver County. It will be a great night celebrating not only local philanthropy, but exceptional individuals and businesses who have lived it out well. They are a testimony of the kind of impact you have when you truly care about your community," said Aaron Larson, founder of WaterRock Financial, in a press release. "I believe that loving your neighbor as yourself is the greatest way to create community, and inspiring intentional generosity is my way to help our community flourish. I hope all who attend will be fueled with passion for finding their own way to help elevate community, in Carver County and beyond."
Cory Hepola, two-time Emmy award winning TV anchor and documentarian, will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Tickets range are $50 with varying ranges of sponsorship opportunities available.