The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin prescribed burning on refuge units and Waterfowl Production Areas (WPAs) of Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Wetland Management District this month.
The prescribed use of fire is one of the best habitat management tools available for fire-adapted ecosystems like the prairies and oak savannas of Minnesota, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service news release.
Before a burn begins, wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity, and vegetation conditions are measured, as well as other considerations such as smoke dispersion and proximity of nearby buildings. Prior to the burn, nearby roadways and trails may be marked with signs indicating “Prescribed Burn Ahead.” Residents and visitors are asked to use caution while travelling near the burn area.
Due to weather variables, the exact days and times may not be known until the day before or the day of each burn. Visitors can stay up to date by following the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MNvalleyNWR) or website (www.fws.gov/refuge/minnesota-valley/).
Among the public lands scheduled for prescribed burns this year include Bloomington Visitor Center-Long Meadow Lake Unit, Rapids Lake Visitor Center and Unit, and Louisville Swamp Unit.