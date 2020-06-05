Heidi Edsill, MD, has joined Western OB/GYN, a division of Ridgeview Clinics, and sees patients at its Waconia, Chaska and Arlington clinic locations.
The addition of Dr. Edsill grows the long-established practice to 12 providers, caring for women’s health at all stages of life, according to a Ridgeview press release.
Edsill received her Doctorate of Medicine from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and completed her residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She then spent six years as an associate professor at Creighton, where she uncovered a strong interest as an educator.
“I am able to quickly connect with patients and build trusting relationships by explaining information in an understandable way, and encouraging them to ask questions. My goal is to provide my patients with the information they need to make educated decisions for themselves,” she said.
Growing up in the Midwest, Edsill is happy to return to the area and be near family, the release stated. She lives in Chaska with her husband and two sons.
To schedule an appointment call 952-442-2137.