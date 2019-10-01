Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church in Chaska hosts a community fundraising event at the church 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Empty Bowls is a fundraiser focused on hunger awareness and the needs of those in our community. Participants can buy a pottery bowl of their choice for $10 and receive a soup meal, including crackers and a variety of desserts, according to a press release.
Proceeds benefit Bountiful Basket Food Shelf and Launch Ministry. “We serve approximately 1,000 individuals each month and they are so grateful for all of the food available for their families," stated Jeri Glander, office coordinator at Bountiful Basket.
“Launch Ministry is excited to utilize the proceeds from this event to purchase $10 grocery and gas gift cards that are used as incentives in its Adulting Game mentoring program. With 172 participants last year and on pace for even more this year, we go through a ton of cards," stated Corey Magstadt, with Launch Ministry.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for $2 each. Tickets will then be used to bid on themed gift baskets that have been put together by members of the church. Cello, dulcimer and violin music will be provided.
Following Empty Bowls, the Sower Gallery in Chaska holds an art reception at the church featuring works created by the Chaska Clay Guild and artists from the Minnetonka Art Center. Pottery of all styles and sizes will be available for purchase.