The 8th annual Art Wander is Sept. 27-29.
The Art Wander is a self- guided open studio tour throughout Carver County. The tour is promoting over 40 artists and 18 studios. The tour is 1-7 p.m. Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29.
“Since its conception in 2012, the Art Wander has been a highly anticipated event in the western metro that matches traveling around scenic Carver County with the pleasure of stopping into artist’s studios to meet the artists and see their work,” a press release stated.
There will be potters, weavers, painters, illustrators, stained and fused glass artists, woodworkers, sculptors and more.
“New for 2019, Free Art Wander Trolley Tours provided by SouthWest Transit. Complimentary trolley tours to studios in outlying Waconia and Chanhassen, Chaska and Carver. No hassle of hunting for studios, just board a trolley and enjoy the day,” the release stated.
For more information go to artwander.com.