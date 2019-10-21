University of Minnesota Extension hosts workshops on farm transition and estate planning 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Elko New Market Library, 110 J. Roberts Way, Elko New Market; and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Carver County Public Works Building, 11360 Highway 212 West, Cologne.
A light lunch and workshop materials are offered free of charge.
The workshops will cover many aspects of the farm transition process including family communications, farm goal setting, business structures, inheritance and transition, estate and gift taxes, along with retirement planning, according to an Extension press release.
The Farm Transition and Estate Planning workshop is offered through a partnership of the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota State College and University System.
More info at z.umn.edu/farmtransition. For registration assistance contact Colleen Carlson, Extension Educator, Scott County, 952-492-5386 or Carver County at 952-466-5300.
Additional locations, dates and times are listed at www.extension.umn.edu.