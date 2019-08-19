“Fare for All”program will take place from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal St., Chaska.
“It supplements food budgets with meat and fresh produce that were bought in bulk and the savings passed onto consumers. Everyone is welcome. There is no need to register,” according to a press release. “Fare for All Express accepts cash, credit, debit and EBT cards for the purchase of its food packages. Contents vary depending upon the distribution site and the date.”
There will also be a special grill box offered that has salmon fillets, chicken breasts, beer brats, burgers and more for $30. Additional “Fare for All” program dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
The Shoe Bus will also be onsite offering men’s, women’s and children’s new and gently used shoes for $2 or $5.