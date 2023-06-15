Five community partners are holding a free weekly summer produce market for Carver County families starting June 14.
The market is open to everyone with hopes that it will reach school-aged children experiencing food insecurity. Produce, dry goods, dairy and more will be available, with variation each week.
“The market offers an additional community resource to help fill the nutrition gap and ensure that kids have access to fresh produce and other basic food necessities all summer long,” stated a Bountiful Basket Food Shelf press release. “Summer can be the hungriest time for kids because they are not getting meals they would normally get during the school year.”
The market will be held Wednesdays from June 14 to Aug. 16 from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Chaska Middle School West. No registration or personal information is required.
This market is a product of a partnership between Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, District 112, A Better Society, Carver County Public Health and Mi CASA.