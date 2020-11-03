Guardian Angels Catholic School held its annual Rake-a-Thon on Oct. 30.
Following a morning of preparing art projects for an ofrenda (altar) for Day of the Dead on Nov. 2, and Halloween games and celebrations, students headed out to rake yards in the community of those who are not able to do their lawns, according to a press release.
Students received pledges from parishioners, neighbors and the community. Teachers, students, parents and volunteers, including volunteers from Emerson, enjoyed the great weather this year, according to the release.
Guardian Angels exceeded its goal of $15,000 and is collecting donations through Nov. 6.