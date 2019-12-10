Students from the New Beginnings program at SouthWest Metro Intermediate District 288 are collecting new and unwrapped gifts for “Gifts for Seniors” now through Jan. 3.
“The Gifts for Seniors program provides donated gifts and life-affirming personal contact during the winter holidays to isolated seniors in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area,” states a District 288 press release.
The most requested gifts by delivering agencies are women’s and men’s clothing and pajamas/bathrobes (sizes small to extra large), small appliances like coffee makers and microwaves, greeting card sets with postage stamps, bed sheet sets and pillows/blankets (all sizes), towel sets, non-skid slippers and socks and gift cards for groceries.
Gifts can be dropped off at East Creek Family Center, 303 Sixth St. E., Chaska.