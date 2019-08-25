The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans will host a golf tournament to raise funds to secure a facility to help homeless veterans.
The tournament is 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria. The goal is to raise over $45,000 for transitional housing for Carver County veterans. Check in begins at 11 a.m.
There are several tiers of sponsorship at $2,500, $1,250, $500 for a group and $125 per individual golfer.
For more information, contact Mark Muhlenkort at 612-310-8356 or email at mark.muhlenkort@gmail.com.