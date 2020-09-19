Guardian Angels Catholic Church has planned a cookout and car show on Saturday, Sept. 26.
It will follow national and state health guidelines, according to a press release, and is set to be outdoors.
The event is a "scaled down" version of its annual fall festival, said Ken Forner with Guardian Angels.
Food like hamburgers and tacos will be served between noon and 4 p.m. A car and tractor show, a cash raffle and oldies rock karaoke is scheduled between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Catholic Mass begins at 4 p.m.
In the case of rain, all activities will be canceled except for Mass.