The Jonathan Association is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration, starting at 7:30 a.m. on the holiday.
Registration for the 5k Fun Run, which starts at the learning center, will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the event itself will start at 8 a.m. Attendees, who also have the option to walk or stroll, will receive a t-shirt. Leashed dogs are welcome to participate, too.
The Kiddie Parade will begin at the Karen House at 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress or decorate bikes and wagons in red, white and blue.
Festivities and food at Lake Grace Pavilion will begin at 10 a.m. and will include:
- Music by the Tuxedo Band
- Magician/comedian/balloon artist, Norm Barnhardt
- Bouncy houses
- A selfie station
- Face painting
- Drawings for prizes
- Food and refreshments (Hotdogs, chips, water, juice boxes and ice cream provided)
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.