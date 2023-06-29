Fourth of July

Hundreds attended the 2019 Jonathan Fourth of July celebration. 

The Jonathan Association is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration, starting at 7:30 a.m. on the holiday.

Registration for the 5k Fun Run, which starts at the learning center, will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the event itself will start at 8 a.m. Attendees, who also have the option to walk or stroll, will receive a t-shirt. Leashed dogs are welcome to participate, too.

