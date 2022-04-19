Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 officially welcomed three new members during a New Members Initiation Ceremony conducted by Chaplain Lois Wenz on Feb. 17
The 2021-22 new members are Charlotte Holland, Natasha Schmieg, and Christine Myhre.
The ALA is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. Its members also support the mission of the American Legion in improving the quality of life for the nation’s veterans.
For more information, or if interested in joining, contact Auxiliary President Barb Van Eyll at 612-723-6334.