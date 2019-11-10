Carver County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik has been named to the Greater Metropolitan Workforce Council’s regional workforce development board.

Maluchnik one of two Hennepin/Carver County workforce development area representatives serving on the board. The council is a newly-expanded and inclusive leadership entity responsible for regional workforce development strategy in the seven-county Minneapolis-Saint Paul region, according to a Carver County press release. The group of 25 community and workforce leaders is expanding regional membership beyond the local workforce boards.

The board looks to address the seven-county labor shortage, forecasted to reach 62,000 workers by 2020.

More info at http://mawb-mn.org/gmwc/.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you