Carver County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik has been named to the Greater Metropolitan Workforce Council’s regional workforce development board.
Maluchnik one of two Hennepin/Carver County workforce development area representatives serving on the board. The council is a newly-expanded and inclusive leadership entity responsible for regional workforce development strategy in the seven-county Minneapolis-Saint Paul region, according to a Carver County press release. The group of 25 community and workforce leaders is expanding regional membership beyond the local workforce boards.
The board looks to address the seven-county labor shortage, forecasted to reach 62,000 workers by 2020.
More info at http://mawb-mn.org/gmwc/.