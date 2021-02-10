Mary Perrine, of Cologne, recently published her first novel, a work of fiction entitled “Hidden.”
Perrine grew up in McGregor, a tiny resort town in Minnesota. She received the Eastern Carver County Schools Teacher of the Year honor in 2010.
In “Hidden,” Perrine references the town of McGregor and the surrounding lakes area. The hometown of the main character, Claire, is modeled after McGregor.
“Hidden” is the story of a woman who struggles with the secrets of her past, according to a press release. After her daughter becomes sullen and angry, she fears history may be repeating itself, and she takes matters into her own hands, vowing to make the abuser pay.
“Hidden” releases through City Limits Publishing on Feb. 16.