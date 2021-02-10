Mary Perrine, of Cologne, recently published her first novel, a work of fiction entitled “Hidden.”

Perrine grew up in McGregor, a tiny resort town in Minnesota. She received the Eastern Carver County Schools Teacher of the Year honor in 2010.

In “Hidden,” Perrine references the town of McGregor and the surrounding lakes area. The hometown of the main character, Claire, is modeled after McGregor.

“Hidden” is the story of a woman who struggles with the secrets of her past, according to a press release. After her daughter becomes sullen and angry, she fears history may be repeating itself, and she takes matters into her own hands, vowing to make the abuser pay.

“Hidden” releases through City Limits Publishing on Feb. 16.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

