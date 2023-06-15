The Mi CASA Soccer Camps offer kids from all backgrounds ages three to 15 a chance to play the international sport on July 12 and August 12.
The camp is held at Chaska Middle School West, 140 Engler Boulevard, Chaska, MN, 55318. It costs $30 for each player.
In person registrations take place in Shakopee at New Creation Lutheran Church in Shakopee every Friday from 5-7 p.m. and in Chaska at Bountiful Basket every Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
"Everyone is welcome," reads a press release. "Join us to expand your knowledge, meet new people, and most importantly, have fun!"
For more information contact (952) 245-0685.