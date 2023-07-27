The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Foundation announced the election of four new Board of Trustees members, which took effect July 1.
Each new members' service will last for three three-year terms, a maximum of nine years, according to a press release.
New board members include:
- Brooke Brown of St. Paul, Senior Vice President of Brand at U.S. Bank.
- Lorin DeBonte of Eden Prairie, a retired leader and Corporate Fellow at Cargill.
- Simon May of Arden Hills, co-owner of Spruce Flowers & Events of Minneapolis.
- Nancy Vogt of Victoria, a longtime community volunteer and retired commercial banking professional.
The MLAF's Board of Trustees serve in an advisory capacity and provide governance for the nonprofit.
The current board officers include President Glenn Stolar, Vice President Kathy Persian, Treasurer Patrick Bassett and Secretary Alene G. Sussman.