Getaway Motor Cafe, the downtown Carver coffee shop set to open next spring, is organizing the "Carver River Bottom Cleanup" from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 28.

"The extremely low level of the Minnesota River has exposed auto tires, pieces of metal and other trash along the downtown levee," states a press release from cafe owner Nate Roise. "Let’s take advantage of this rare opportunity and get rid of it. Together, we can make the river cleaner — just in time for Steamboat Days."

The group meets at 120 Broadway Street, Carver. Free donuts and coffee offered to volunteers. Plastic bags and gloves will be supplied.

