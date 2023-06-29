The American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 installed newly elected officers on June 5 during the membership meeting.
Janet Stolz served as the installation officer during the ceremony. Mary Kuperus, president of the ALA Department of Minnesota, was also in attendance.
The 2023-2024 officers are:
- President: Jennifer Stolz
- First vice president: Christine Myhre
- Second vice president: Buffy Knopik
- Executive board members-at-large: Dorothy Wermerskirchen and Sue Wherley
- Treasurer: Charlotte Holland
- Sergeant-at-Arms: Pat Stacken
- Chaplin: Lois Wenz
- Secretary and historian: Cynthia Wenz
- Honorary junior past president: Barb Van Eyll