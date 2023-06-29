2023 Auxiliary Officers

American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit #57 installed 2023-24 officers during its June 5, 2023, membership meeting. Pictured left to right. Back row: Pat Stacken, Lois Wenz, Dorothy Wermerskirchen, Cynthia Wenz, Christine Myhre, Buffy Knopik, Charlotte Holland and Sue Wherley. Front row: Jennifer Stolz, Mary Kuperus (President, ALA Department of Minnesota) and Barb Van Eyll.

 Courtesy photo / Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57

The American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 installed newly elected officers on June 5 during the membership meeting.

Janet Stolz served as the installation officer during the ceremony. Mary Kuperus, president of the ALA Department of Minnesota, was also in attendance.

