All ages can sign up for the Minnewashta Mud Run, which will be held July 15 at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.
The family-friendly 3.4-mile course includes the limbo, crazy maze, hay bale climbing, giant waterslide and culvert tunnel crawl. Little ones will have the opportunity to take part in the quarter-mile Mini Mud Run.
The Chanhassen Fire Department will be there to hose off finishers.
The fee for 18 and under participants and adults is $45; for Mini Mud Run participants it’s $19. For those who register between March 1 and July 6, rates are $10 less than for those who register between July 7 and 12. Same day registration is available on July 15 at 8 a.m.
The event is also seeking volunteers to help set up the course, monitor obstacles and hand out water.