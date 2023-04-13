Minnewashta Mud Run

The Minnewashta Mud Run will be held July 15 at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.

 Photo courtesy of Carver County Parks

All ages can sign up for the Minnewashta Mud Run, which will be held July 15 at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.

The family-friendly 3.4-mile course includes the limbo, crazy maze, hay bale climbing, giant waterslide and culvert tunnel crawl. Little ones will have the opportunity to take part in the quarter-mile Mini Mud Run.

