Relay for Life of Carver County is hosting its annual event on Aug. 5 at Veterans Park in Chaska from 4-10 p.m.
The fundraising event provides a space to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones and continue to take action for cancer research.
The opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. with Honorary Survivor of the year Stephanie DeYoung, who was diagnosed at age 33 with invasive ductal sarcoma. She lives in Chaska with her husband and three children and is a special education teacher at Southview Elementary in Waconia.
“Remember when you wake up, you are here for a purpose. Be here now, live and embrace the moments you are given,” DeYoung said in a press release. “While many days cancer patients don’t feel like survivors, the battle is one to be proud of every day you wake up. Walking and raising money for the American Cancer Society is one of ways I can empower others to work for a cure.”
This year’s Honorary Caregivers are the family of Mary Farrell, her husband Francis, son Paul and her daughters, Lynn and Lori. She was diagnosed in 2010 with Waldenstrom’s Lymphoma and died Aug. 6, 2022.
The Luminaria Walk to honor caregivers, lost loved ones and survivors will take place at 8:30 p.m., with the closing ceremony happening at 10 p.m.
The day will also feature craft vendors and food trucks, live music by Deb Barrett and line dancing lessons at 5:45 p.m.