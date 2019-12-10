As of Nov. 20, patients needing emergency care are being seen in the first completed area of the Norman and Ann Hoffman Emergency Center addition on Ridgeview’s Waconia campus.
Work will now begin to remodel the existing emergency department space to tie into the addition, which is expected to be complete in fall 2020. During this construction, patients will continue to enter the Emergency Department via the entrance on the north side of the hospital building.
The new Phase 1 space includes 12 Emergency Department treatment rooms, two trauma rooms and four rooms specifically designed for behavioral health patients. Other design and technology improvements are providing increased patient and family privacy and improved efficiencies for staff.
The $18.8 million ED expansion includes 20,000 square feet of additional space and 10,000 square feet of remodel. Included in the addition is space for Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab on the lower level of the addition, which opened Dec. 9.