Applications for the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Law Enforcement Scholarship program is due Oct. 18.
Those applying should have completed at least one year of a two-year program or two years of a four-year program. Students can obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office or online at: https://netforum.avectra.com/public/temp/ClientImages/MSA/9cef6362-d710-4eef-a1d3-9d910ac9c19c.pdf.
There will be 15 scholarships of $600 each.
“The members of MSA give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four-year law enforcement degree colleges,” according to the release. “MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA acknowledges some students
need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.”
For more information go to: https://netforum.avectra.com/eWeb/DynamicPage.aspx?Site=MSA&WebCode=MSAScholarships.