Stage 1, Highway 41 Construction

The first stage of the downtown Highway 41 project will run from March 27 to mid-April, assuming the weather cooperates.

Crews in Chaska began sanitary sewer pipe installation and will remove old storm sewer pipes during the week of April 10.

In its regular email updates, Bolton & Menk, the construction company, states that the Highway 61 and Walnut Street intersection will reopen in late April.

