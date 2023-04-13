Crews in Chaska began sanitary sewer pipe installation and will remove old storm sewer pipes during the week of April 10.
In its regular email updates, Bolton & Menk, the construction company, states that the Highway 61 and Walnut Street intersection will reopen in late April.
Metal sheeting installation on the east side of 41 will resume the week of April 10, as well, which will cause noise and vibration.
The update goes on to say that, at this time, Highway 41 is set to close in late April/early May, but the project will not begin until the Walnut Street and Highway 61 intersection reopens.