A small fire started on a ceiling light fixture at Chaska High School the early morning of Wednesday, March 29, while the district was on spring break.
The sprinklers triggered a water flow alarm and the alarm company called the Chaska Fire Department.
“Thanks to the sprinkler system and the fast response of the fire department the fire was put out quickly,” a Facebook post from Eastern Carver County Schools stated. “We are grateful for their support. No one was harmed but staff are working to assess damage.”
Most of the damage from the incident was from the water, according to Celi Haga, the district’s director of communications and community engagement.
Haga said that the school would “be ready to welcome back students and staff on Monday.”
Chaska’s Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gravalin said that the fire was “nothing major because of the sprinklers. It was controlled. But without the sprinklers he said it “could have been catastrophic, so definitely very lucky to have the sprinkler system.”
Gravalin said that the insurance company is investigating the other lights in the building. “The message from us was to make sure that they have somebody take a look at it,” he added.
Fire Chief Stephen Kraus was out of town during the incident.