The spring is bringing warmer viewing nights for Eagle Lake Observatory’s regular Star Party events at Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America. Rain or shine, the next night sky viewing opportunity will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 7-10 p.m.
Spring Astronomy Day is also coming up on April 29 from 1-10 p.m. Speakers will be scheduled throughout the day and give talks on astronomy. Door prize drawings will be held later on in the day, followed by tours of the night sky and stargazing (weather permitting).