The Arts Consortium of Carver County is accepting entries for the 2020 Poetry Contest until midnight March 1. Send one poem on the theme “Quiet Ones/Wild Ones.”
The theme may be interpreted broadly to include poems about something quiet or something wild or something both quiet and wild.
The poem will be judged anonymously according to grade level for students or resident categories for adults by a group of local poets. Winners will be chosen by Joyce Sutphen, Minnesota poet laureate and Carver County resident.
All poets who submit work, the winners, and the judges are invited to read their work on April 28 at Ruby’s Roost and the Arts Center in Victoria.
Students must attend school in Carver County, public, private or homeschool. The student’s name, phone, grade level, school name, and poem title should be submitted in the body of the email only. Attach the poem to the email as a Word document or PDF and indicate only the category of submission in the upper right-hand corner of the poem: k-2, 3-5, 6-8, or 9-12. Do not include the poet’s name on the poem.
Adults may enter as Carver County residents or non-residents. The adult’s name, address, phone, and residency category must be submitted in the body of the email only. Attach the poem as a Word document or PDF and indicate resident or non-resident only in the upper right-hand corner of the poem, no name or contact information.
Submit poems to poems@artsofcarvercounty.org. More info at https://artsofcarvercounty.org/poetrycontest/.