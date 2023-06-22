The second annual ACCC Awards Exhibit opens July 5 at the Chaska Community Center.
The juried show will present artists with awards and cash prizes. First prize will receive $250 and the title of ACCC Artist of the Year; second prize will win $150; and third prize will win $100.
Jurors will present additional awards and gift certificates to the ACCC store.
The Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held July 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The entry fee for the show is $25, and $15 for each additional piece with up to three per artist.
Submissions can be done by filling out an intake form either online or in print. Online copies can be sent to giftshop@artsofcarvercounty.org. Printed intake forms and submissions can be turned in to the gift shop.
Artists should also include an artist statement to “add a meaningful dimension to the exhibit,” according to the ACCC website.
All materials must be turned in before the Fourth of July weekend. Artists will also have the option to participate in the traveling library program.