Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation poster
Photo courtesy of the Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation

The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation is hosting its second annual golf tournament on Monday, June 19, at the Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington.

The day will include a lunch, the golf tournament, hors d'oeuvres and cash bar, a buffet dinner, a silent auction and other programming throughout the evening.

Tags

Events