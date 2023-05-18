The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation is hosting its second annual golf tournament on Monday, June 19, at the Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington.
The day will include a lunch, the golf tournament, hors d'oeuvres and cash bar, a buffet dinner, a silent auction and other programming throughout the evening.
Attendees can choose from three different packages:
- The single golfer package for $400
- The foursome golf package for $1,600
- The dinner and program for non-golfer package for $100
The nonprofit organization was started by the family of Tommy Costello, who died in an accident in June 2021. The foundation hosts events like the golf outing and a 5K run in his memory and to raise funds for others.
Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships to Costello’s alma maters Chaska High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Life Source.