Two vehicles were reported stolen in the overnight hours of July 21 in the Chevalle Country Estates development.
The Chaska Police Department also reported that there were "multiple reports of other vehicles and garages that were entered in the Chevalle area," that night, according to a press release.
These thefts and break-ins are being actively investigated. Omega Property Management has declined to comment at this time.
The Chaska PD has stated that they will increase patrol presence in the Chevalle area, but also encourage residents to follow the "9 p.m. routine."
Every night at 9 p.m., residents should:
- Lock your car, house, windows, garage, gates, shed. This includes any doors leading from your garage into your home.
- Remove garage door openers from vehicles left outside. Park vehicles inside whenever possible.
- Turn on exterior lights, security cameras, alarm systems.
- Bring in valuables from your car, yard, patio.
Those with information about these incidents, or relevant surveillance video from the overnight hours of July 21 into July 22, are encouraged to call (952) 361-1231 and speak to a Chaska police officer.