Cory Woosley, of Chaska, has received the 2020 Minnesota Association for the Education of Young Children’s Evelyn House Award.
“Cory Woosley has played an integral role in Minnesota’s field of early childhood education since she started her career as a family child care provider and has held many roles such as toddler teacher, director, trainer, mentor, Minneapolis College professor, and more,” stated an announcement on the Minneapolis Community and Technical College website.
“In her 17 years with Child Care Aware of Minnesota, Cory has transformed the world of professional development for educators in our state, spearheading the creation of the award winning online learning platform Eager-to-Learn, supporting curriculum coordination, and building a professional development system across the state that supports every early childhood professional in Minnesota.”
Woosley has served as a MnAEYC board member and past president.
“Woosley is the ultimate lifelong learner and her passion for the work is contagious. Minnesota is a better place because of the work she has done, and all she has advocated for throughout her career,” stated the announcement.