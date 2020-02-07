A single-family home fire Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1295 Parkview Dr., Chaska, left significant damage, but nobody was injured, said Chaska Fire Chief Tim Wiebe.
Around 3:50 p.m. crews responded to the fire, which likely started in the kitchen, according to Wiebe.
“The structure is intact,” Wiebe said. “But the kitchen and the living room has significant damage.”
It’s the first fire in 2020, Wiebe said, and no major residential fires have happened in Chaska in the past few years.
Memorable fires from 2019 include the Jonathan Park pavilion shelter and a garage fire by the Chaska City Hall.
“But there were no single family house fires that required people to leave,” Wiebe said. “We’ve had cooking fires, but nothing that would displace anybody.”
The homeowner was in the residence at the time of the fire.
Wiebe said whether or not the home is salvageable is up to the insurance company.