Clark Gable is a 3-year-old orange tabby domestic medium-hair male who is as handsome as the movie star! He likes people, and other animals once he gets to know them, but is too energetic for small children. Clark is healthy but needs to stay on prescription C/D cat food. He likes being held, but only if he’s in the mood and without being forced (movie stars have their standards, you know). Clark Gable has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.