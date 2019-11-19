Coloring Contest

Are you 12 and under and want a chance to light the Christmas tree in City Square Park on Nov. 30?

Then participate in the 13th annual Hometown Holiday Coloring Contest.

The deadline is Friday, Nov. 22 — contest and rules are attached.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you