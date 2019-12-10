Passport applications, on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, are now accepted at the Carver County Government Center in Chaska.
U.S. citizens can schedule passport appointment either online at carvercounty.fullslate.com or by phone at 952-361-1902. Passport appointments at the Carver County Government Center, 600 Fourth St. E., Chaska, are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on county-designated holidays.
Applicants should enter via door No. 1 at the Government Center (near the flagpole and war memorials) and proceed to their left once they enter the main lobby.
In-person passport appointments are required for U.S. citizens applying for their first passport, citizens under the age of 16 years old, or if your first passport was issued when you were under the age of 16. Citizens holding passports issued more than 15 years ago can renew in person as well. All other passport renewals must be done via U.S. mail.
“Ever since federal rules required the Chaska License Center to stop processing passports because it issues Minnesota driver’s licenses, the County Board has wanted passport service to return to downtown Chaska,” said David Frischmon, Financial Services Division director. “We are excited to return this valuable service to Chaska without adding any additional staff, as we streamlined our operations and increased staff efficiency.”
Frischmon noted that any U.S. resident, not only Carver County residents, can utilize the passport services at either the Chanhassen Service Center or the Carver County Government Center in Chaska. He added the new online portal also schedules appointments for a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s licenses, or motor vehicle title transfers.
For more info, visit travel.state.gov.